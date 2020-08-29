HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced the tri-county area reported no new cases of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, remains at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County holds at 98 cases (89 confirmed and nine probable); Forest County stands at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported six new cases (three confirmed and three probable). The county now has 209 total cases (180 confirmed and 29 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional confirmed cases, pushing the county to 543 total cases (476 confirmed and 67 probable).
The state on Saturday reported 843 new statewide positive cases, eight more than the number of additional cases reported Friday, raising the total to 132,834 (129,056 confirmed and 3,778 probable). There are 9,565 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Saturday marks the 32nd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 109th in the past 118.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area, according to the state.
Statewide there were 16 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,671.
Care facilities
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,979 resident cases and 4,478 cases among employees for a total of 25,457 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said 11 new deaths were reported Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,186.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state reported a statewide recovery rate of 82%, an increase of 1% from what had been reported.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 22 and Friday is 158,746, including 4,366 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,345. Statewide, there have been 1,504,108 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."