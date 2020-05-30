HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health announced Saturday that Venango and Clarion counties each reported an additional COVID-19 case.
This brings Venango County's total to nine. Clarion County, which marked its second consecutive day with a new case, now has 27.
Forest and Mercer counties reported no new cases.
Additionally, Crawford County removed one case, lowering its total cases to 29.
The state reported 680 new cases and now has 71,415 total cases–69,424 confirmed and 1,991 probable–with 5,280 among health care workers.
The additional statewide cases reported Saturday, which is a decrease of 13 from the number of new cases reported Friday, marks the 20th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 24th in the past 28.
The state reported no additional deaths in the tri-county area. Across the state, there were 73 new deaths reported Saturday, which is 18 fewer than the number of additional deaths reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 5,537.
No new cases were reported from the tri-county area's nursing or personal care facilities. Statewide, there were 126 cases reported Saturday, which is a decrease of 53 from the number of cases reported Friday.
According to the state, there are now 15,376 resident cases and 2,650 cases among employees, for a total of 18,026 at 607 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases are in Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,535, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
There are 1,312 people in the tri-county area among the 375,731 statewide who have tested negative for the virus.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."