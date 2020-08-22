HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County has reported its first coronavirus-related death.
Despite the reported death, the state said the number of total virus cases in the county remained at 69 total (54 confirmed and 15 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 95 cases (86 confirmed and nine probable); Forest County stands at 13 cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported three new confirmed cases, pushing the county to 184 total cases (159 confirmed and 25 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported five additional cases (four confirmed and one probable). The county now has 518 total cases (450 confirmed and 63 probable).
The state on Friday reported 796 new statewide positive cases, 103 more than the number of additional cases reported Friday, raising the total to 128,249 (124,802 confirmed and 3,627 probable). There are 9,276 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Saturday marks the 25th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 102nd in the past 111.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from Clarion or Forest counties.
Statewide there were 18 additional deaths reported, including one in Mercer County, raising the total to 7,576.
Care facilities
- The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,665 resident cases and 4,368 cases among employees for a total of 25,033 at 914 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said four additional deaths were reported Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,125.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 80%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 15 and Friday is 156,165, including 4,629 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,057. Statewide, there have been 1,412,124 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."