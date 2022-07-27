Brian Womeldorf, 51, of Knox, passed away at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. His survivors include his son, Mitchell (Jessica) Womeldorf of Franklin, and their son, Xavier Womeldorf.
