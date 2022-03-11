HERSHEY -- Cranberry's Elijah Broisus, Cochranton's Jack Martinec and Grove City's Hunter Hohman will all wrestle for medals today as the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships conclude at the Hershey Center.
The top eight finishers in each weight class receive medals and all three area matmen will be wrestling in seventh-place bouts. Action is to get underway at 2 p.m.
Brosius, a freshman, went 1-2 on Friday and will put his 34-7 record on the line against Major Lewis of Trinity (39-7) in today's medal bout at 106 pounds.
Brosius opened the day with a 4-2 loss in the quarterfinals to Parker Sentipal of Burgettstown) before bouncing back with an 8-1 decision over Easton Mull of Chestnut Ridge in the third-round consolations.
In the evening session, Brosius dropped a 3-0 verdict to Carter Beck of Saegertown (37-6).
Martinec, a senior, also went 1-2 on Day 2 of the three-day championships. He began with a 3-1 loss to Conner Heckman of Midd-West in the quarterfinals, but came back to notch a 4-3 victory over Peter Chacon of Montour, getting a reversal in the closing seconds.
However, Martinec (33-8) fell to Max Stein of Faith Christian Academy, 7-0, in the consolation quarterfinals. He will square off against Kyle McCollum of Beth Center (39-7) in today's match.
Hohman, a sophomore who is now 24-3, had a busy Friday as he went 3-1, getting consolations wins over Dalton Clymer of Northwestern (9-4 decision), Liam Scrivanich of Saucon Valley (pin, 2:14) and Justice Hockenberry-Folk of West Perry (8-0 major decision).
His streak ended in the consy quarterfinals with a 9-7 loss to Michael Duggan of Boiling Springs. Hohman will face Beth Center's Tyler Berish (39-5) today.
Three other area wrestlers were eliminated on Friday in the consolation bracket in the Titusville duop of Lodge Nosko (285) and Brock Covell (172) and Grove City's Cody Hamilton (138).
After going 1-1 on Thursday, Nosko lost his only bout on Friday with a 2-1 decision to Braden Ewing of Tyrone. The loss ended the senior's campaign at 33-13. Covell lost his only bout on Thursday and lost his second bout on Friday with a 3-1 decision to Garrett Tettemer of Notre Dame Green Pond. The junior ended his campaign with a record of 34-7.
Hamilton got close to a medal as he won his first bout on Friday with a 3-0 decision over Gavin Fehr of Catasauqua, but he lost his next bout with a 9-2 decision to Cameron Milheim of Warrior Run to close his freshman season at 30-9.