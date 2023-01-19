North Clarion boys basketball coach Mike Brown, who was a standout at Reynolds High School where he graduated from in 1968, will be inducted today into the Mercer County Hall of Fame.
As a senior at Reynolds, Brown competed in basketball, football and track and was selected as the school's Athlete of the Year.
The 72-year-old Brown went on to the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville and was named to the All-Commonwealth Conference second team in 1972 and to the first team in 1973 in basketball. He was also the first athlete to receive a scholarship in UPT history.
Brown was also a standout baseball player and competed in Little League, Babe Ruth League and American Legion and he ultimately had a tryout as a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1970. He played baseball in 1974 at the University of Pittsburgh.
He retired from playing baseball and softball at age 49.
Brown also enjoyed a long and successful coaching career, mostly at Redbank Valley High School.
As head baseball coach of the Bulldogs, Brown's teams won three KSAC titles and twice finished as runners-up in District 9. He was named Coach of the Year twice by area newspapers as well.
Brown spent 25 years as Redbank Valley's girls basketball coach and led the Bulldogs to the District 9 Class AA title in 1980 as the team finished 23-4. His teams made three state playoff appearances, including a western Pennsylvania quarterfinal berth in 1979. He was named Clarion County Coach of the Year three times and his teams won more than 230 games.
Brown also served as an assistant football coach at Redbank Valley from 1975-98 as the Bulldogs won more than 130 games and capture three District 9 AA crowns.
He also spent many more seasons as track coach where he racked up more than 80 dual-meet victories. He also coached 18 individual D-9 winners, six relay champions and seven PIAA medalists.
Brown went on the coach baseball at Clarion University from 2007-16 and was director of student activities.
Overall, Brown recorded more than 530 wins in four sports during his long coaching career, which continues today.