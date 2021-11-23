With only eight football teams still standing in Pennsylvania on the Class 1A gridiron, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs find themselves in that elite company for the second straight season. The question now is can they make it one step further.
That question will be answered tomorrow night when Redbank takes on District 5 champion Northern Bedford County at 7 p.m. at Clarion University's Memorial Stadium, the same location where the Bulldogs claimed their second straight District 9 championship with a 28-21 victory over Union/A-C Valley just a week ago.
Both Redbank Valley and North Bedford have followed similar scripts this season, getting off to slow starts before putting together lengthy winning streaks that have ultimately led them both to the state quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs dropped their season opener to Keystone but haven't ended up in the "loss" column since, ripping off 11 straight victories and hoping to make it 12. The Panthers, meanwhile, suffered a more prolonged slump. After winning their season-opener, they promptly dropped three in a row before getting back on track and winning out the rest of the way for a 9-3 record to this point.
Both squads also have strong running games with Redbank totaling 1,575 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground this season and Northern Bedford 1,659 and 22, but the same can't be said for the passing games as the Bulldogs have a clear advantage on paper having passed for 2,022 yards and 31 TDs to the Panthers' 1,184 and 17.
Quarterback Bryson Bain was one of the sparkplugs for the Bulldogs offense in their victory over the Falcon Knights last week, passing for 287 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-28 passing. That brings his season totals to 1,798 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 119-of-187 passes.
Bain spreads the ball around to a hanful of options, with wideout Chris Marshall being the top target with 31 receptions for 494 yards and 10 touchdowns. From the slot, Tate Minich has added 449 yards and seven TDs on 34 receptions while Aiden Ortz brings 246 yards and three scores on 17 catches.
Redbank will also see a key piece of its aerial attack return to the field this week in the form of wide receiver Marquese Gardlock, who's missed the past two games with a suspension. In nine games this season, Gardlock has 401 yards and three TDs on 22 receptions.
On the ground, the Redbank offense — which is putting up a hefty 41.3 ppg — is led by Ray Shreckengost and his down-hill style of running.
Shreckengost has racked up 809 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, but he's really come on strong in the postseason, bruising his way to 293 yards and five touchdowns over the past two weeks.
On defense, Redbank is surrendering a paltry 8.9 ppg, despite giving up 21 points last week, its second-highest total on the season.
Linebacker Zeldon Fisher leads the team with 70 tackles while the Bulldogs spend a lot of time in their opponents backfield, as represented by Joe Mansfield's eight sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss, Brandon Ross' 5.5 sacks and 13 TFLs and Kolby Barrett's 11.5 TFLs
And if Redbank's offense and defense weren't enough to worry about, don't sleep on its special teams unit as Carsen Rupp returned a blocked punt for a touchdown a week ago. That was just the lastest in a season full of big plays for the Bulldogs special teams, which includes give punter returns four touchdowns with Ashton Kahle recording four of those.
Northern Bedford, meanwhile, counters with an offense that is averaging 22.9 ppg and led by a trio of underclassmen in sophomores Eion Snider and Adam Johnson and freshman Aaron Bowers.
Snider runs the offense at QB and has connected on 82-of-145 attempts for 14 TDs and eight picks with 28 of those completions going to Bowers for 468 yards and seven scores.
Johnson leads the rushing attack with 692 yards and seven TDs on 127 carries.
On defense, the Panthers are allowing 15.3 ppg.
To reach the semis, Northern Bedford used a 35-22 margin to take down District 10 champion Reynolds, which eliminated the Bulldogs from the state tournament a year ago.