When Redbank Valley's football teams steps on the turf of North Hills' Martorelli Stadium tonight, they'll have already made history. How far they take that history will be determined over 48 minutes of play against District 7 champion Biship Canevin with a trip to Hershey and the Class 1A title game on the line.
With the 7 p.m. kickoff, the Bulldogs will be making their first appearance in the state semifinals not just in program history, but in school history as well. No Redbank Valley team in any sport has been just one game removed from a state title showdown.
Thankfully for the Bulldogs, they'll be making the trip into uncharted waters with a senior-laden team that has plenty of experience to go along with plenty of talent.
Coach Blane Gold's squad -- which is now 12-1 on the season -- features an offense that can threaten through the air or on the ground.
A week ago against Northern Bedford in the snow globe that was the quarterfinal contest, Redbank leaned heavily on the diminutive-but-determined frame of running back Brenden Shreckengost.
Leading up to the contest, Shreckengost had seen minimal action carrying the ball, rushing just 22 times for 55 yards without a touchdown. But that all changed as he was thrust into the starting role just hours before game time due to unforeseen circumstances.
And, boy did he deliver. Big time.
The 5-3, 135-pound senior racked up 137 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while also returning a kickoff 80 yards for another score.
While he'll still be the lead back this week, he likely won't be relied upon quite so heavily as the Bulldogs' passing game -- which was hindered by the snow conditions a week ago -- should be more of a factor.
Enter senior quarterback Bryson Bain and his wideout duo of seniors Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock. Oh, and don't forget to mix in junior slot men Tate Minich and Aiden Ortz.
Bain, in his first year under center, has completed 134-of-224 pass attempts for 1,966 yards, 28 touchdowns and sevens interceptions. Marshall has accounted for 36 of those catches for 569 yards and 11 touchdowns while Gardlock has 445 yards and four scores on 25 receptions. Minich, meanwhile, has a team-high 38 catches for 514 yards and seven scores with Ortz adding 267 yards and four more TDs on 21 chances.
On defense, Redbank is