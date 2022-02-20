CLARION -- Feel free to start referring to New Bethlehem as "Titletown" anytime you want.
On Saturday evening at Clarion University's Tippin Gymnasium, Redbank Valley, which has been on a hot streak in recent years, added several pieces of hardware to its trophy collection as the Bulldogs claimed both the boys and the girls Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference basketball championships with a pair of victories over North Clarion.
Redbank took down the Wolves in convincing fashion with a 65-41 decision but only after besting the She-Wolves, 49-40.
In the boys contest, the Bulldogs' featured "Big Three" of Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall all reached double figures in scoring to secure the win while on the girls side, the two-headed monster of Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon accounted for 44 of Redbank's 49 points.
Here's a closer look at the title tilts:
KSAC BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Redbank Valley 65, North Clarion 41
With a rim-rattling dunk by Marshall early in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (21-3) let it be known that it was going to be tough to deny them their first league title in 30 years.
And, while the Wolves put up some fight early on, the athleticism and pressure offense that Redbank displayed was just too much to overcome.
"Getting the KSAC championship means everything to this group," Bulldog head coach Emmanuel Marshall said. "That was the goal this year. We wanted to focus on one game at a time, but our goal was to be KSAC champs. They've been working hard all year, and this is icing on the cake right now."
The Chris Marshall slam highlighted a 9-2 run to open the game for Redbank before NC cut it to 9-6. That's when Bain starting cooking from beyond the arc as he made three of his four treys in the quarter over the final 70 seconds of the frame to lift the Bulldogs to an 18-10 edge after one stanza.
Nearly Midway through the second, the Wolves had whittled that margin down to 21-18, thanks in large part to eight points from Aiden Hartle. But, North Clarion would never get any closer as the Bulldogs closed the half with a 15-5 run that saw Gardlock hit a pair of threes while accounting for 10 of those points.
With the halftime score set at 38-23, the Bulldogs were never seriously threatened in the second half as Chris Marshall dropped in seven of his 11 points in the game during a 15-10 third quarter while Gardlock accounted for six of his game-high 22 during that stretch as well.
The Bulldogs went on to win the fourth also, 12-8, with the quarter featuring another Marshall dunk that essentially kicked off Redbank's championship celebration.
Gardlock added six boards to his effort while Bain finished with a double-double of 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Mason Clouse and Owen Clouse added five points apiece with Mason Clouse also hauling down six caroms.
Hartle led North Clarion with 12 points while Collin Schmader and Zeelan Hargenrader netted 10 each.
Redbank has now won 16 in a row heading into the District 9 playoffs.
KSAC GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Redbank Valley 49, North Clarion 40