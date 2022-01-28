GROVE CITY -- A total of 14 area wrestlers -- including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton -- advanced to the semifinal round after Friday's opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.
Representing coach Mike Kundick's Bulldogs in today's semis will be Daniel Evans (113 pounds), Cole Bish (120), Carsen Rupp (215) and Gabe Carroll (285).
The four Cardinal wrestlers of coach John Svirbly are Kyle Lantz (106), Jack Martinec (132), Stetson Boozer (160) and Louden Gledhill (189).
Cranberry and Titusville have two wrestlers each in the semis. The Berries' duo includes Elijah Brosius (106) and Brayden McFetridge (189) while the Rockets moving on are Brock Covell (172) and Lodge Nosko (285).
Also advancing to today's semifinals are Franklin's Cael Dailey at 106 and Grove City's Cody Hamilton at 138.
Evans went 2-0 as he won by technical fall over Union City's Dawsyn Crum in his first bout before pinning South Side's Dom Lightner in the quarterfinals. He will face Colin Bartley of Laurel in the semis.
Bish had pins over Nate Storm of Glendale and Ben Hall of South Side before posting a major decision over Anthony Orlandini of Montour. He will meet Conneaut Area's Hunter Gould in the semis.
Rupp followed the same path as he had pins over Nathan Long of Union City and Dominic Morgan of Sharpsville before winning by decision over Hopewell's Adam Ware. Rupp will match up with Phillip Nave of Peters Township in today's semis.
Carroll decked all three of his opponents -- Henry Hess of McGuffey, Zach Bublak of Peters Township and Joey Schneck of Pine Richland. He will look to keep it going today against Danah Campbell of Sheffield.
For Cochranton, Lantz got things going with pins over Aubree Donahue of DuBois and Killian Turet of South Side. His opponent today is Dailey.
Martinec pinned AJ McGarrity of Peters Township and Dominic Garzarelli of Grove City before posting a decision over Brendan Orr of DuBois in the quarters. He will squre off against Montour's Peter Chacon today.
Boozer opened with a technical fall over Franklin's Jonah Heckathorne, followed by a pin over Devyn Fleeger of Cranberry and a decision against Luke Ely of Kane. He will get Grant Mackay of Laurel in the semis.
Gledhill advanced with falls against Josh Plants of McGuffey and Chase Tinstman of Laurel. He will tangle with McFetridge in today's opening round.
McFetridge advanced to his meeting with Gledhill by pinning Grove City's Adam Navarro and winning by injury default over Titusville's Kaleb Brunst in the quarters.
His teammate, Brosius, engineered pins over Laurel's Reid Ketzel and Union City's Ashton Schmidt before posting a decision over Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa. His foe in the semis will be Jack Darlington of Penns Valley.
Covell made it to the semis with consecutive falls over Malique Smith of Moon, Dylan Droboj of McGuffey and Caden McCune of Youngsville. He'll get Magnus Lloyd of General McLane today.
Nosko had a pair of pins to reach to semis as he flattened Walker Willey of Cranberry and Coltin Hill of Laurel. He will meet up today against Wilson Spires of General McLane.
Dailey, who will tangle with Lantz in today's semis, advanced by pinning Grove City's Megan Barr and posting a major decision over Damian Brady of Curwensville.
Hamilton advanced with pins of Luke Kalmeyer of Slippery Rock, Jacob Cape of Cochranton and Nik Fegert of Curwensville. He'll match up against Davey Aughenbaugh of DuBois today.