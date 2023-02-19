CLARION -- There's an old sports adage that says its hard to beat a team three times in a single season, but it must be one that the Redbank Valley girls basketball isn't familiar with.
On Saturday evening at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium, the Bulldogs squared off against Moniteau for a third time this season, and this time with the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championship on the line.
The result?
Redbank pulled off its most convincing victory yet over the Warriors, a 56-37, decision that gave the Bulldogs their second straight KSAC title.
"The girls have really been working hard for this," Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said. "This was one of our goals for the year, so it feels great. I'm very proud of the girls."
Moniteau (18-6) struck first with a bucket by Kendall Sankey, but it would turn out to be the Warriors only lead of the game as Redbank (23-1) responded with a 7-0 run.
Caylen Rearick sparked the offense by depositing a fastbreak layup before also drilling a deep ball from the right corner for the Bulldogs' first five points. Mylee Harmon capped the burst with a transition layup.
Moniteau's Catherine Kelly and Redbank's Brooklyn Edmonds exchanged buckets to close out the quarter with a 9-4 score in favor of the Bulldogs.
Davina Pry stuffed home a putback for the Warriors to open the second and make it 9-6, but Redbank responded by ripping off an 11-1 run that saw Harmon sink a three on her way to five points while Izzy Bond also drilled a three, Addy Bond drove to the lane for a bucket and Kira Bonanno tacked on a free throw.
The surge made the score 20-7 and the outcome was never really in jeopardy after that as the Bulldogs held a 22-10 halftime lead before pushing it out to 39-23 by the end of the third en route to the final.
Alivia Huffman, who was held scoreless in the first half, played a big part in providing the second-half separation as she sank all 14 of her points after the break.
Harmon led the Bulldogs with 18 points while Rearick drained 11. Huffman also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with Edmonds nabbing six caroms also.
Kelly paced the Warriors with 13 points and Allie Pry added 12. Sankey collected 13 boards.