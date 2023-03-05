CLARION -- Championships aren't supposed to come easily, but on Saturday afternoon at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium, Redbank Valley's girls basketball team made sure there was no doubt about who the best team in District 9 is.
With the Class 2A championship on the line and squaring off against Moniteau for a fourth time this season, the Bulldogs made it known very early on that they weren't going to be denied their second straight title and their third in four years, pulling away for a 61-35 victory and the trophy.
"I have 12 girls in there who are dedicated," Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said. "It's a special group of girls. They set out to win district championships, and this senior class has gotten three out of four."
The Bulldogs (25-1) went to work early, jumping out to a 7-2 lead with five of their points coming from the foul line. The Warriors (19-7) used a bucket from Kendall Sankey to cut the score down to 7-4 with 2:16 left in the opening quarter, but the game would never really be in question after that as Redbank closed the frame with a 6-0 burst on buckets from Alivia Huffman, Kira Bonanno and Mylee Harmon.
With the lead at 13-4 after the opening eight minutes, Moniteau's offense gained a little more traction in the second to put up eight points in the period, but they were never able to cut into their deficit as the Bulldogs posted 15 points in the quarter. Huffman accounted for six of those points and Harmon for four, while off the bench Addy Bond drilled a three-ball and Izzy Bond a layup as well, making the score 28-15 at the break.
Any drama that was left in the contest was removed early in the third when Redbank came out of halftime with a 6-0 run on baskets from Caylen Rearick, Huffman and Harmon. The Bulldogs would go on to win the third, 18-10, with Harmon going for six in the stanza, Huffman for five and Addy Bond for four.
Redbank closed it out with a 15-10 fourth as Huffman dropped in eight of her game-high 24 points in the quarter. She also grabbed 13 boards. Harmon finished the contest with 19 points.
"Alivia played a great game today," Edmonds said. "She had it going on on the inside. Mylee creates separation and lanes to be able to pass into Alivia, so yeah, they did an excellent job together tonight."
Addy Bond added seven points in the victory while Bonanno went for four points and four boards and Brooklyn Edmonds grabbed seven rebounds.
Catherine Kelly paced the Warriors with 15 points to go along with six rebounds, Davina Pry added nine points and seven boards and Sankey six points and six boards.
Both squads will now prepare to take part in the PIAA tournament on Friday. Redbank Valley will host 18-4 Serra Catholic, the sixth seed out of District 7, while Moniteau hosts 18-7 Lakeview, the third seed out of District 10.