One game.
Months and months of blood, sweat and tears. Weeks and weeks of practice, film study and weight lifting. It all comes down to just one game for Redbank Valley's football team.
But what a game it's going to be.
All that hard work and determination has led the Bulldogs to the end of the rainbow, and true enough, gold awaits. State championship gold.
At 1 p.m. today, Redbank will step on the turf of Hersheypark Stadium where District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle will be waiting to play for the Class 1A title.
The Marauders enter the contest at 10-4 after taking down Canton, 20-7, in the semifinals while the Bulldogs improved 13-1 with a 23-14 decision over Bishop Canevin, their 13th win in a row.
If they're to run that streak to 14, then it may very well come down to how well they can contain Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Keisewetter.
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound junior signal caller has been a true dual threat, racking up nearly 3,000 yards of total offense. Of that total, 1,823 has come through the air on 123-of-194 passing (63 percent) while throwing 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he's run for 1,005 more yards and hit paydirt 21 more times on 180 carries.
Keisetter's favorite weapon has been — by far — running back Cooper Rother, another junior, who's carried the ball 155 times for 887 yards and TDs while also leading the team in catches (46) and receiving yards (615).
The first line of defense against that duo will the Bulldogs' ferocious front four led by all-state pass-rusher Joe Mansfield.
Mansfield, who nearly had a restraining order put on him by Canevin quarterbacks in the semifinals, has 71 tackles on the season, including 22 for loss and 10.5 sacks.
On the other end of the line, Brandon Ross has 61 tackles (17 for loss) and 6.5 sacks.
Behind them, linebacker Zeldon Fisher has a team-high 93 total tackeles and Brenden Shreckengost has 80. The secondary, meanwhile, is full of ballhawks Chris Marshall, Ashton Kahle, Marquese Gardlock and Aiden Ortz each picking off four passes for team that has 22 interceptions on the season.
As a whole, the Redbank defense has only allowed opponents to score more than 14 points in a game twice this season, and its been particularly stout in the second half in recent weeks as the Bulldogs have allowed a grand total of zero points in the third and fourth quarters of their state quarterfinal and semifinal wins.
On the other side of the ball, quarterback Bryson Bain has completed 149-of-253 attempts for 2,115 yards, 28 TDs and eight picks. None of those TDs have come in the past two games, but he did scramble for his third touchdown of the season against Canevin on a play that sparked the Bulldogs' comeback. He may be forced to use his legs again this week as the Guilfoyle defense has four players with at least six sacks on the campaign.
Wideout Marshall leads the Bulldogs receiving corps in catches (40), yards (630) and touchdowns (11) while Tate Minich adds 524 yards and seven scores on 39 receptions. Gardlock also has 474 yards and four TDs on 29 catches.
In the backfield, Shreckengost had another strong game in the semis, collecting 75 yards and a TD on 19 carries, giving him 212 yards and two scores on 39 rushes since taking over the starting tailback job two weeks ago.