PITTSBURGH -- Everybody knows that you're not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills' Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.
After digging themselves an early hole, Redbank Valley battled its way back to rally for a 23-14 victory over Bishop Canevin in the PIAA Class 1A football semifinal, and now they have a date with Hershey to play for the state championship.
The title game is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m., when they'll take on Bishop Guilfoyle for the school's first state championship while also being the first District 9 squad to play on the gridiron for a state title since 1992.
"This is just such a testament to these kids," Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold said after the victory. "We've gone through some stuff emotionally in the last month. It's been self-inflicted with guys getting ejected and losing them for playoff games and losing guys from the team. For these guys to weather that emotion and do this? After the season-opening loss to Keystone, I was worried I was going to lose the guys, and here we are going to Hershey. It's leadership. When we lose games and things go bad, it's my fault. When things go well, it's 100 percent them."
The Crusaders (13-2) struck first blood at the 8:59 mark of the first quarter when quarterback Jason Cross connected with Xavier Nelson for a 77-yard TD strike that made it 7-0 after the point after.
In the second quarter, they would push that lead out to 14-0 with a 55-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard keeper from Cross with 9:12 left in the half.
"We gave up a big play on the first score and on their second score we missed a sack on third-and-nine. We didn't feel like it was anything they were doing. We were just making too many mistakes," Gold said. "We had to stop making mistakes, and that's what we did in the second half."
The Bulldogs (13-1) would strike with their first score before the break, though, as their offense finally found some traction and put together a 60-yard drive that saw quarterback Bryson Bain connect with Marquese Gardlock, Chris Marshall, Brenden Shreckengost and Tate Minich for gains of 11, 16, 10 and 10 yards, respectively. Bain then capped it off with an elusive five-yard scramble to cut the deficit in half, 14-7, heading into the half.
After the break, it was all Bulldogs, and the game-defining play came on defense early in the third quarter with the Crusaders driving down to the Bulldog 11. That's when defensive back Marshall stepped in front of a Cross pass and returned an interception 98 yards for a TD that sent the Redbank Valley crowd into a frenzy.
The Tyson Adams extra point made it 14-all at the 7:44 mark of the third, and that's where the score remained until the second play of the fourth quarter when Shreckengost finished a nine-play, 57-yard drive with a one-yard plunge that gave Redbank its first lead of the game at 21-14 after the PAT.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs hounding defense stifled Bishop Canevin to the point where it had to switch quarterbacks after Cross was picked off by Minich for a second time in the third. It didn't matter, though, as his replacement also threw a pick down the stretch to Marshall, and a fumble and recovery by Shreckengost provided a fourth turnover in the half.
So, it was only fitting when standout defensive end Joe Mansfield provided the games final points when he recorded a sack in the end zone for a safety with 5:08 to play that served as the tombstone on the Crusaders' season.