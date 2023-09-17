KNOX -- Drew Byers rushed his way to 157 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries Saturday afternoon as Redbank Valley turned a grind-it-out first half affair into a 42-9 rout of homestanding Keystone in District 9 Football League action.
The Bulldogs (4-0) found themselves down 3-0 early in the game after Keystone's Josh Besl booted a 25-yard field goal, but they quickly responded when quarterback Braylong Wagner ran 37 yards for a touchdown that made it 7-3 after the PAT.
Two drives later, Wagner struck through the air, finding Ashton George on a five-yard touchdown that set the score at 13-3.
That's where the score would remain until the second half when the Bulldogs erupted for 22 third-quarter points.
Their first score came on a one-yard plunge from Wagner that made it 21-3 after the conversion before a 69-yard swing pass from Wagner to Mason Clouse put it at 28-3 and a 30-yard jaunt to paydirt by Byers extended it to 35-3.
Byers then added his second score, this one from 12 yards out, to make it 42-3 and bring the mercy rule into play.
The Panthers (0-4) added a late score on a five-yard run from Eli Nellis to set the final.
Wagner completed 9-of-15 passes for 157 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the win while also rushing for 104 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Clouse caught eight passes for 108 yards and a TD while Ashton Kahle pulled down four catches for 41 yards.
On defense, Brandon Ross notched 13 total tackles, including three for loss, for Redbank. Kahle also pulled down and interception.