CLARION -- Redbank Valley's boys basketball team made short work of West Shamokin at Clarion University's Tippin Gymnasium on Wednesday night, taking down the Wolves by a 58-31 margin to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 2A bracket.
The Bulldogs (23-5) jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back, pushing that margin to 28-12 by halftime and even further to 44-20 through the third before the final was set.
Marquese Gardlock stepped up for Redbank Valley, the second seed out of District 9, pouring in 24 of its points in the victory. Bryson Bain added nine points in the win while Aiden Ortz was close behind with eight. Owen Clouse chipped in with five and Brock Monrean with four.
Bo Swartz netted 12 points for West Shamokin, which finishes the season at 17-9.
Kennedy Catholic now waits for the Bulldogs on Saturday at a site and time to be determined. The District 10 champion Golden Eagles upended Winchester Thurston on Wednesday by a 77-44 margin to increase their record to 22-4.