CLARION -- Under the bright lights. On the big floor. Trailing in the fourth quarter with the season on the line.
That's when Redbank Valley's girls basketball team made it clear that it wasn't about to let the campaign come to an end.
Squaring off against defending champion Punxsutawney on Saturday at Clarion University's Tippin Gymnasium in the District 9 Class 3A title tilt, the Bulldogs found themselves behind on the scoreboard to the Chucks, 40-38, with under four minutes remaining in the game.
It was the first time they'd trailed since the first quarter. But, more importantly, it would also be the last time they trailed in the game as they closed the contest with a 14-0 run to power their way to the championship trophy with a 52-40 victory.
"For the seniors, this is their second one, so that's awesome for them," Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said, referring back to the Bulldogs 2020 title. "We always talk about putting another number up on the banner, and they got a chance to do that again this year. And then also for our underclassman, we can look forward to trying to repeat next year."
Redbank has now won two championships in three years after suffering a 22-year drought prior to that.
And while the Bulldogs' roster is littered with senior and junior experience -- and they contributed plenty on the way to the win -- it was freshman Mylee Harmon who stole the show.
The 5-foot-5 guard put up a game-high 23 points while leading Redbank to the title, including going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line over the final 70 seconds to ice the game.
The Bulldogs actually held a fairly comfortable advantage in the third quarter as they saw their lead swell to as much as 37-25 when they opened the half with a 10-3 run. And, what was more impressive is that they did so without the services of one of their leaders, Alivia Huffman, who picked up her fourth foul just eight seconds into the third after sitting for a good portion of the first half.
"We've talked all year about playing a bunch of kids, and I think that paid off tonight," Edmonds said. "Because when Alivia went out, Mylee picked up her third (foul) and that limited her ability to be aggressive. The other girls really stepped up and picked up the slack."
That was demonstrated by four different players scoring during the 10-3 run, including Caylen Rearick, Madison Foringer, Claire Clouse and Harmon.
The Chucks, though, responded exactly how you would expect a defending champion to respond -- with a run of their own. And it wasn't a small one.
During a five-minutes stretch that bridged the third and fourth quarters, Punxsy put up a 12-0 surge that tied the game at 37-all with 6:37 to play in the game.
The Bulldogs finally broke up the run with a Clouse free throw, but the Chucks kept rolling, taking a 39-38 lead on a Kierstin Riley transition layup with 4:18 to play. Fifteen seconds later, Riley added a free throw to make it 40-38.
It would turn out to be Punxsy's final point of the game as Rearick sent home a fastbreak layup to tie the game for Redbank before Huffman -- who re-entered the contest early in the fourth -- finally found her footing in the contest, and at exactly the right time, hitting back-to-back buckets to put RV up 44-40.
Rearick then added another layup to make it 46-40 with 1:20 left, forcing the Chucks to foul. That resulted in Harmon draining her six free throws to set the final at 52-50.
"We talk about separation and getting those runs all the time," Edmonds said. "We came out after the half and Alivia picked up that (fourth) foul, but the team battled back, and when she got back out on the court in the fourth quarter, she made a couple big baskets to really seal the game for us."
And a trip to the state tournament.
In addition to Harmon's 23, Foringer finished with 12 points, including 10 in the first half that were key to helping the Bulldogs build a 27-22 edge after playing to an 11-all tie in the first frame. She also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
Rearick added six points in the win while Clouse finished with five points and six rebounds and Brooklyn Edmonds came off the bench to snag four boards while giving the Bulldogs valuable minutes with Huffman in foul trouble.
Danielle Griebel led Punxsy with 13 points, Riley added 11 and Chloe Presloid eight.
With the loss, the Chucks season ends at 16-7 while the Bulldogs will carry their 22-4 record into the opening round of the PIAA tournament, where they will host Laurel, the fifth seed out of District 7 on Tuesday at 7 p.m.