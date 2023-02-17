Oil City saw just under $8 million in new construction costs during 2022, almost triple the 2021 numbers.

A tally of the 60 permits filed with the city last year pegged the total value of new construction at $7,750,912. Over half of the new construction costs in the city were associated with 100 Seneca.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover
Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.