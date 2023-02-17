BUSINESS REVIEW: 2022 was a year of ups and downs for the Cranberry Mall

A Florida-based real estate company last fall emerged as the top bidder for the Cranberry Mall in a deal that remains in escrow as of Jan. 30.

 By Jamie Hunt

Once a staple on the local shopping scene, the Cranberry Mall saw its share of changes in 2022 and into the new year. Most notably, the mall was auctioned off to a new owner in November.

As of Jan. 30, the deal has yet to close and the property remains in escrow.

