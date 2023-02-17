BUSINESS REVIEW: A cover

A crew from Arsenal Scaffold removes scaffolding at 100 Seneca in Oil City in mid-January after many months of exterior masonry work. Other points of focus for the Venango County Economic Development Authority last year included rebuilding utilities and other infrastructure at the former Mellon Bank building, while securing additional funding for the first and fifth floors. See the story on Page A4.
Section A of the Business Review & Forecast looks at Venango County government and agencies, as well as businesses in and around Oil City.
The section starts with a look at the Venango County commissioners’ accomplishments, which include the county infrastructure bank that provides municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.