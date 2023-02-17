It’s been 10 years since Paul and Cathy Kentzel left behind city life to create a unique bed and breakfast along the Allegheny River and Erie to Pittsburgh Trail in Emlenton. A slower life was appealing to their family as they embarked on this journey.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.