SUBMITTED ARTICLE

For nearly 50 years, Bridge Builders Community Foundations has been making the connection between donors and community needs, and 2022 was no different. Through the creation of new funds, exciting grant making, awarding impactful scholarships, the community foundation continues to provide a vehicle for community giving.

0
0
0
0
0

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover
Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.