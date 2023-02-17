BUSINESS REVIEW: City Hall, river waterline projects to be reassessed

Oil City has appropriated more than $1 million for renovations to City Hall, which are scheduled for late 2023 or in 2024.

 By Helen Fielding

Two large Oil City projects — City Hall renovations and the Allegheny River crossing — are "on the books" and will be re-evaluated in 2023, Oil City City Manager Mark Schroyer said.

The city, he said, has appropriated over $1 million from the sale of the bonds the city issued in 2021 for renovations to City Hall. As with other construction costs, the renovation costs have "skyrocketed" in the last few years.

KARA O'NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover
Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.