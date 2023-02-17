BUSINESS REVIEW: Clarion completes Main Street project

The new street lights on Clarion’s Main Street lit the street during the holidays.

 By Randy Bartley

A multi-year project improved Clarion’s Main Street, but that might be the last big project in quite some time.

“The big thing for the borough in 2022 was that we wrapped up our Main Street improvement project,” said Todd Colosimo, borough treasurer and projects manager. “We put in new benches, new trash receptacles, 50 new light poles and 12 planters.”

