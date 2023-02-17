BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover B

Section B of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on many of the businesses that call Franklin, Sugarcreek and the communities that surround them home.
The section contains feature stories on Franklin City Council’s work over the past year — during which council members placed a focus on infrastructure safety for pedestrians — and Sugarcreek Borough Council, which made decisions in 2022 that led to the face-lift of the Rocky Grove playground and the installation of a third and final culvert under Shaffer Run Road.