BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover B

Vehicles travel along Liberty Street in Franklin while others are parked in front of just some of the businesses that line both sides of the street, where specialty shops have been known to bring in shoppers from within and out of the region. Many other shops can be found on other streets throughout the downtown area, as well. To see a list of some of those downtown businesses, go to Page B7.

 By Jamie Hunt

Section B of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on many of the businesses that call Franklin, Sugarcreek and the communities that surround them home.

The section contains feature stories on Franklin City Council’s work over the past year — during which council members placed a focus on infrastructure safety for pedestrians — and Sugarcreek Borough Council, which made decisions in 2022 that led to the face-lift of the Rocky Grove playground and the installation of a third and final culvert under Shaffer Run Road.

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.