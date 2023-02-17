BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover

An aircraft from Leading Edge Aviation sits near the Chess Lamberton terminal at Venango Regional Airport in Franklin on Jan. 24. The owner and pilot of the plane, Marcel Bisschops, of Doylestown, flew in a passenger, who had arrived to the area for business. The airport, after a quiet 2022, this year is scheduled to undergo some upgrades. Also, the airport has not abandoned the idea of one day being able to again see commercial flights. See the story on Page D2.

 By Jamie Hunt

Section D of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on various industries in the area, both in the private and government sectors.

The range of industries covered includes transportation, finance, utilities and insurance.

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.