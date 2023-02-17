BUSINESS REVIEW: Cranberry building projects' value continues to increase

A crew from Boak and Sons, of Youngstown, Ohio, in late January installs composite siding on the entrance to the new Veterans Affairs Clinic on Route 322.

 By Jamie Hunt

Cranberry Township last year saw an estimated total improvement value of $8,724,478 in building projects.

That number shows an increasing trend over the past few years — up from $5.9 million in 2021, $5.3 million in 2020, $4.2 million in 2019, and $4.6 million in 2018.

