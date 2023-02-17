BUSINESS REVIEW: Curtain comes down on theater

A few patrons attend matinee showings at the Movies at Cranberry in January, just days before the theater closed its doors in the Cranberry Mall.

 By Michelle Inciarrano

As Jan. 15 came to a close, so did the Movies at Cranberry.

Since April 2007, the Movies at Cranberry had been the local venue to see Hollywood’s latest movies. Before that, the theater was run by Carmike Cinemas, which had occupied the space since the early 1980s.

0
0
0
0
0

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover
Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.