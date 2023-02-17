BUSINESS REVIEW: Francis J. Palo fills contracting needs

Since its inception more than 60 years ago, Francis J. Palo Inc., of Clarion, has worked for over 100 municipalities, boroughs, authorities and townships, and has gained an “excellent reputation” for its performance in bridge and road construction, sewer and water line work, and building construction and demolition.
Private clients include refineries, power plants, dams, hospitals, airports and schools.
At board meetings in January, March and May Cindi Brozeski, who teaches sixth-grade English and reading at Oil City Area Middle school, shared her concerns about students not having reasonable access to the books in the school libraries, which was the fallout of the district not having a lib…
Clarion Hospital and Butler Health System have seen a host of changes in 2022, including the merger between BHS, which operates the hospital, and Excela Health, a tertiary health system in based Westmoreland County.
The Clarion Community Medical Building on Holiday Inn Road, Route 68 in Clarion, became one of the latest additions to the Clarion County healthscape when the $6.5 million Penn Highlands Healthcare facility opened.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
UPMC Northwest’s palliative care nurse, Stephanie Brackbill, was recently recognized for the Purple Butterfly Initiative. She has received a Frontline Innovation Grant through the Beckwith Institute in the amount of $8,000.
Two employees from the District 1 office — Venango, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren and Erie counties — were among 29 state workers honored in 2022 for outstanding performance with PennDOT’s highest award, the Star of Excellence. They are Mike Hanna and Todd Palmer, who were recognized at a…
There were many Pennsylvania Department of Transportation projects keeping people safe while they traversed the region this past construction season — and they can expect to see more during summer 2023 — thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) passed by Congress this past fall.
As the in-house service center for Klapec Trucking Co., as well as outside customers, Reno Truck & Equipment Service Co. provides round-the-clock maintenance with highly trained professional technicians.
Today’s supply chain shortages pose challenges for everyone, everywhere. Regardless of where, or for what, there is a constant need for quality transportation management known as third party logistics firms (3PLs).