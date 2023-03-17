Congratulations ... TOGETHER, we did it. We made it through 2022 better than ever.

It was a year of testing the waters, of opening doors that had been shut for the past year, of offering meetings face to face, of hosting events, of ... being together again.

As in the past, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce has focused efforts on supporting our members the best way we know how — making connections.

A great deal of time was spent one on one with potential and/or new business owners. We strategized; we worked together finding space for them; we introduced them to the folks who “have been there; done that,” and who could become their mentors.

It is always a pleasure when folks call or walk through the door and ask “how to,” “where,” “who,” and the multitude of other questions that go along with wanting to turn their dreams into reality.

We also helped connect businesses with potential job seekers, as companies struggled to find employees for open positions.

We beefed up our employment listings, sending out an email with open positions every Monday and posting the list on social media. We welcome folks who want to drop off their resumes at our office. I generally know right where to send them.

We will continue to work with property owners and local organizations to help facilitate these kinds of developments any way we can.

Members are welcome to submit their employment listings to us at any time, along with available commercial properties that need tenants.

After more than a year without events and everything being on ZOOM, we were thrilled to be able to gather in 2022. Networking opportunities were plentiful; training sessions were had; and the day-to-day life took a turn toward normal.

Applefest 2022 was a huge success. We had a vendor-waiting list, and people filled the streets and park of downtown once again. Not only did they fill the downtown during the day, they filled out hotels, bed and breakfasts, Airbnbs, and campgrounds through Venango County and surrounding counties.

We held our Anniversary Celebration at the Barrow Civic Theatre, where we honored members with Gold Shovel Awards, and we surprised our Business of the Year, Main Street Market in Polk Borough, and were able to thank them personally for all they do to support our communities.

It was a privilege to celebrate with our members all that they had accomplished in 2022. Just keeping their doors open for business was an accomplishment, and they did it. Opening new businesses and growing local businesses occurred as well.

While COVID-19 was not kind to everyone, it taught us to be kind and to work together more toward a successful outcome.

The Chamber’s services don’t just benefit the business owners.

We also serve as a clearing house of information for the public — whether they want to plan a day trip to the region or find a contractor to fix a leaking roof — our membership directory is the best place to start when looking for local goods and services, and it’s available online 24/7 at www.franklinareachamber.org.

We have always encouraged those looking for services to seek them out locally before heading online, and that message is more important now than ever. If you aren’t sure where to find what you need locally, give the Chamber a call at 814-432-5823 and we can point you in the right direction.

Our Visitor’s Center continues to be a hot spot for those wandering through town. Not only can they come in and find brochures and maps about almost everything in the region, they can ask questions. We have been able to assist in the planning of many events for folks from out of town, i.e., weddings, family reunions, class reunions, group trips, and so much more.

People are so excited to learn what we have to offer and how quickly the community works together to make the seemingly impossible possible.

I think 2023 holds a lot of promise and so much to look forward to in our region. Our grand showcase this year will be the 40th Anniversary of Applefest, the BEST THREE DAYS in the region. I am already looking ahead to the great things we will share in next year’s Business Review & Forecast.

Anyone interested in following the Chamber’s activities or learning more about how they can get involved with the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce can find us on Facebook, or visit www.franklinareachamber.org.

