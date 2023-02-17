Franklin School Board members voted during a February 2022 meeting to immediately accept the resignation of Superintendent Mark Loucks, who is pictured here going through some papers at the beginning of that meeting before the vote was taken. Board members had learned after seeing an article in the Altoona Mirror newspaper that Loucks had accepted another job and would be leaving the district less than two years into the four-year contract he signed in 2020.
Eugene Thomas takes a phone call at his new office in Franklin shortly after being hired as Franklin Area School District superintendent in 2022. Thomas, who began his contracted term as full-time superintendent on July 1, said he was excited to become a part of the community.
File photo by Sydney Herdle
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
The school board nominated previous acting Superintendent Pat Gavin to the same role. Gavin served until May, which is when the board accepted his resignation and appointed then-Sandycreek Elementary Principal Tom Holoman as acting superintendent.
