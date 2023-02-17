Forest County President Judge Maureen Skerda swears in Norm Wimer, the Forest County coroner. Wimer tokk office on Jan. 1 and finished the last year of longtime Commissioner Basil Huffman’s term after Huffman’s retirement at the end of 2022.
In November, longtime Forest County Commissioner Basil Huffman announced his plan to retire at the end of 2022. Huffman was appointed to the position in March 1998 and was then elected for six terms.
Forest County President Judge Maureen Skerda appointed Norm Wimer, the Forest County coroner and former commissioner, to fill the last year of Huffman’s term. Wimer was sworn in at the end of December, though his appointment didn’t take effect until Jan. 1.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.