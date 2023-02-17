SUBMITTED ARTICLE
The state Insurance Department has increased the automobile accident surcharge threshold cap to $2,100.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 4:57 am
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
The state Insurance Department has increased the automobile accident surcharge threshold cap to $2,100.
SUBMITTED ARTICLe
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Clarion County moved forward on several fronts in 2022 and some of those projects will continue into 2023.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation has had a very active year.
The Clarion County Planning Office was a busy place in 2022, as it issued 35 land development permits.
A multi-year project improved Clarion’s Main Street, but that might be the last big project in quite some time.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry experienced continued growth in challenging times during 2022.
The 69th annual Autumn Leaf Festival was not financially successful in 2022, as a combination of factors worked against the festival.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
By SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Section H of the Business Review and Forecast focuses on the businesses and organizations that fuel the economy of Clarion County.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
By SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
School districts have an impact not only on their students but on their communities. The number of employees and the districts total payroll may measure their economic impact.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Editor’s note: The following story appeared in the newspaper on June 27.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Editor’s note: The following story appeared in the newspaper on Oct. 27.
With COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada said the district had a good year in 2022.
Section G of the Business Review and Forecast focuses on colleges, universities, area school districts and other educational institutions in the region.
Early in 2022, Valley Grove School Board members approved adding Pre-K teaching positions for the current school year as well as advertising for the positions.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.
About the FFAC
SUBMITTED ARTICLE