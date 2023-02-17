SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Jean’s Tailor Shop has opened at 821 Main St. in Clarion. Owned and operated by Jean Ryan, of Strattanville, the business was formally located on Fifth Avenue and moved to the new site Nov. 1, 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover
Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.