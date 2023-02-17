SUBMITTED ARTICLE

With multiple expansions and upgrades of equipment, technology and warehousing, Klapec Trucking Co. is rolling forward into 2023 to ensure quality customer service, along with improved methods of operation and safety are implemented.

Business Review

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Cover

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.