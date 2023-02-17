The Melting Empourium now has a studio located in the National Transit Building in Oil City.
Owner Crystal Roser participated in Artist Sunday in November, when she officially opened her studio.
Clarion County moved forward on several fronts in 2022 and some of those projects will continue into 2023.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation has had a very active year.
The Clarion County Planning Office was a busy place in 2022, as it issued 35 land development permits.
A multi-year project improved Clarion’s Main Street, but that might be the last big project in quite some time.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry experienced continued growth in challenging times during 2022.
The 69th annual Autumn Leaf Festival was not financially successful in 2022, as a combination of factors worked against the festival.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
Section H of the Business Review and Forecast focuses on the businesses and organizations that fuel the economy of Clarion County.
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
School districts have an impact not only on their students but on their communities. The number of employees and the districts total payroll may measure their economic impact.
With COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada said the district had a good year in 2022.
Section G of the Business Review and Forecast focuses on colleges, universities, area school districts and other educational institutions in the region.
Early in 2022, Valley Grove School Board members approved adding Pre-K teaching positions for the current school year as well as advertising for the positions.
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.
About the FFAC
Section E of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on the health care industry.
UPMC Northwest’s palliative care nurse, Stephanie Brackbill, was recently recognized for the Purple Butterfly Initiative. She has received a Frontline Innovation Grant through the Beckwith Institute in the amount of $8,000.
Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for the health care industry. We remained strong at UPMC Northwest, thanks to the outstanding work of our team.
Two employees from the District 1 office — Venango, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren and Erie counties — were among 29 state workers honored in 2022 for outstanding performance with PennDOT’s highest award, the Star of Excellence. They are Mike Hanna and Todd Palmer, who were recognized at a…
There were many Pennsylvania Department of Transportation projects keeping people safe while they traversed the region this past construction season — and they can expect to see more during summer 2023 — thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) passed by Congress this past fall.
Section D of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on various industries in the area, both in the private and government sectors.
Real estate sales in Venango County generally increased in 2022, while those in Clarion County decreased somewhat, according to some of the region’s real estate agents.
As the in-house service center for Klapec Trucking Co., as well as outside customers, Reno Truck & Equipment Service Co. provides round-the-clock maintenance with highly trained professional technicians.
Today’s supply chain shortages pose challenges for everyone, everywhere. Regardless of where, or for what, there is a constant need for quality transportation management known as third party logistics firms (3PLs).
Oil City saw just under $8 million in new construction costs during 2022, almost triple the 2021 numbers.
Cranberry Township last year saw an estimated total improvement value of $8,724,478 in building projects.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and inflation on the horizon, Cranberry Township is headed into a new year with a balanced budget and no tax hike.
Section C of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on Cranberry Township with features on several businesses in and around the community.
As Jan. 15 came to a close, so did the Movies at Cranberry.
Once a staple on the local shopping scene, the Cranberry Mall saw its share of changes in 2022 and into the new year. Most notably, the mall was auctioned off to a new owner in November.
In November, longtime Forest County Commissioner Basil Huffman announced his plan to retire at the end of 2022. Huffman was appointed to the position in March 1998 and was then elected for six terms.
Forest County’s multiyear broadband expansion project continued in 2022, including erecting two additional poles, bringing the total number of poles the county has put up to five, according to Commissioner Bob Snyder.
The Venango County commissioners said one of their biggest accomplishments of 2022 was getting the county’s infrastructure bank up and running. The bank gives municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by the county.