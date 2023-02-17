BUSINESS REVIEW: Palliative care nurse recognized

Stephanie Brackbill

UPMC Northwest’s palliative care nurse, Stephanie Brackbill, was recently recognized for the Purple Butterfly Initiative. She has received a Frontline Innovation Grant through the Beckwith Institute in the amount of $8,000.

The goal of the program is to enhance comfort care for patients at end of life. When a decision is made to focus on comfort measures, a purple butterfly is placed outside of the room, which signals to all staff that the patient and family need quiet time with minimal interruptions.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.