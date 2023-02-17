Two employees from the District 1 office — Venango, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren and Erie counties — were among 29 state workers honored in 2022 for outstanding performance with PennDOT’s highest award, the Star of Excellence. They are Mike Hanna and Todd Palmer, who were recognized at an event at the governor’s residence.
The awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.