BUSINESS REVIEW: Section H — Clarion County

Section H of the Business Review and Forecast focuses on the businesses and organizations that fuel the economy of Clarion County.
This section includes a look at the work done by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, which was able to conduct events despite the challenges of 2022; the Clarion County Economic Development Corp., which brought in $5.2 million in state grants last year that were matched by $5.4 million in investments; and Clarion’s Main Street improvement project, which improved the look of the downtown area with various amenities.