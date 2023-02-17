BUSINESS REVIEW: Section H — Clarion County

Clarion County had an outstanding 2022 in regard to how things shook out economically. Countywide improvement projects that began last year, including at the courthouse, are expected to take further shape in 2023. See the story on Page H2.

 By Jamie Hunt

Section H of the Business Review and Forecast focuses on the businesses and organizations that fuel the economy of Clarion County.

This section includes a look at the work done by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, which was able to conduct events despite the challenges of 2022; the Clarion County Economic Development Corp., which brought in $5.2 million in state grants last year that were matched by $5.4 million in investments; and Clarion’s Main Street improvement project, which improved the look of the downtown area with various amenities.

BUSINESS REVIEW: Downtown stores bring in the people

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.

