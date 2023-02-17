John Sampson established Shear Shed Hair Styling, Thee Towne Barbers in 1973.
After graduation from Titusville High School in 1971, he started his training at Erie Barber School. He is a licensed master barber in Pennsylvania. While in barber school, he studied cosmetology at Erie Beauty and Men’s Hair Styling school.
Clarion’s Main Street is a diverse canvas of services, restaurants, specialty shops and even a performing arts studio. More varied than a shopping mall, Clarion’s Main Street is worth a visit. Listed ere are a few of the many sites in downtown Clarion.
The first half of 2022 for the Franklin Area School District saw leadership turnover after Superintendent Mark Loucks resigned in February, less than two years into his four-year contract, to move on to another school district.
As more events and festivals returned to normal scheduling over the past year and outdoor tourism remained high — despite inflation — local organizations were feeling positive about the state of the area’s tourism industry.
Section F of the Business Review & Forecast focuses on tourism. Because travel and tourism are such a vital component of the area’s economy, leaders at local chambers of commerce and other agencies market the region as a travel destination.
UPMC Northwest’s palliative care nurse, Stephanie Brackbill, was recently recognized for the Purple Butterfly Initiative. She has received a Frontline Innovation Grant through the Beckwith Institute in the amount of $8,000.
Two employees from the District 1 office — Venango, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren and Erie counties — were among 29 state workers honored in 2022 for outstanding performance with PennDOT’s highest award, the Star of Excellence. They are Mike Hanna and Todd Palmer, who were recognized at a…
There were many Pennsylvania Department of Transportation projects keeping people safe while they traversed the region this past construction season — and they can expect to see more during summer 2023 — thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) passed by Congress this past fall.
As the in-house service center for Klapec Trucking Co., as well as outside customers, Reno Truck & Equipment Service Co. provides round-the-clock maintenance with highly trained professional technicians.
Today’s supply chain shortages pose challenges for everyone, everywhere. Regardless of where, or for what, there is a constant need for quality transportation management known as third party logistics firms (3PLs).
Forest County’s multiyear broadband expansion project continued in 2022, including erecting two additional poles, bringing the total number of poles the county has put up to five, according to Commissioner Bob Snyder.
The Venango County commissioners said one of their biggest accomplishments of 2022 was getting the county’s infrastructure bank up and running. The bank gives municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by the county.