BUSINESS REVIEW: UPMC Northwest staff meets the challenges brought on by the pandemic

Brian Durniok

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for the health care industry. We remained strong at UPMC Northwest, thanks to the outstanding work of our team.

The aftermath of the pandemic continues to bring about changes in health care, but those changes only enhance our ability to offer the highest quality of care to the residents of the Venango County region and beyond.

