BUSINESS REVIEW: Valley Grove schools had busy year with teaching positions, building upgrades

Early in 2022, Valley Grove School Board members approved adding Pre-K teaching positions for the current school year as well as advertising for the positions.

In March, the board approved advertising their own Pre-K program, and Superintendent Kevin Briggs said there would be about 15 to 17 Pre-K Counts seats available.

