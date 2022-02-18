BIZ REV: Seaway Window

SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Many homes and buildings in the area have been improved in appearance, energy efficiency and maintenance by projects completed by Seaway Window.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 9:46 am
Many homes and buildings in the area have been improved in appearance, energy efficiency and maintenance by projects completed by Seaway Window.
Cornplanter Square, the former Mellon Bank Building in Oil City, got a new name last year as efforts continued to breathe new life into the building.
Over the course of 2021 two multi-year Venango County projects — the multimodal transportation hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot — were brought to completion and put to use.
Youth Alternatives at 1 Graff St., Oil City, continues in its efforts to provide after-school and summertime programs for youths of the community, and numbers show a big increase in the level of services it provided in 2021.
In 2021, the City of Oil City continued with investments in infrastructure, including wrapping up a $7 million upgrade to the city’s North Side pump station and South Side wastewater treatment plant, as well as a number of paving projects.
Two notable projects the City of Oil City is looking at in 2022 are renovations to City Hall and the reconstruction of East Second Street.
Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City’s 150 years of history that’s “unique, noble and quirky” and to look forward to a “bright and promising future,” as two people put it during their speeches at the April 11 celebration.
Oil City saw almost $3 million in new construction during 2021. That figure is a large decrease from 2020 numbers.
After making some big noise over the course of 2021, things have gone quiet regarding the potential development of some Oil City properties — particularly several downtown buildings that were purchased by Milan Adamovsky and the Days Inn hotel.
The staff at the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is geared up to take on 2022 after coming off the different, yet productive time it experienced over the last couple years.
The Derrick marked its 150th anniversary in 2021.
Derek Bailey, owner of 257 Buy Sell Trade, said the company had a banner year in 2021.
Venango County commissioner Albert Abramovic said, in 2021, the county held the line on taxes, gave county employees a raise and put money in the county’s reserve.
