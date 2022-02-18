BIZ REV: Youth Alternatives

Kristine O’Dell of Youth Alternatives helps brothers Jeremiah Watson, Anthony Simpson, Noah Watson and Jayson Simpson complete homework assignments at one of the agency’s learning hubs that were conducted to help area students who were struggling with remote learning systems at area schools. Youth Alternatives conducted learning hubs in Rocky Grove, Franklin, Oil City, Seneca and Emlenton.
Youth Alternatives at 1 Graff St., Oil City, continues in its efforts to provide after-school and summertime programs for youths of the community, and numbers show a big increase in the level of services it provided in 2021.
The nonprofit agency has locations in Oil City and Franklin to serve young people in Venango County.
Over the course of 2021 two multi-year Venango County projects — the multimodal transportation hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot — were brought to completion and put to use.
In 2021, the City of Oil City continued with investments in infrastructure, including wrapping up a $7 million upgrade to the city’s North Side pump station and South Side wastewater treatment plant, as well as a number of paving projects.
Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City’s 150 years of history that’s “unique, noble and quirky” and to look forward to a “bright and promising future,” as two people put it during their speeches at the April 11 celebration.
After making some big noise over the course of 2021, things have gone quiet regarding the potential development of some Oil City properties — particularly several downtown buildings that were purchased by Milan Adamovsky and the Days Inn hotel.