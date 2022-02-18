BIZ REV: Edible Arrangements

In the spring, Mark and Deborah Ronchi will mark their seventh year operating an Edible Arrangements store at 1259 Liberty St. in Franklin. While the couple has moved south, they have entrusted the day-to-day operations of their shop into the hands of Mary McClintock. “Her dedication and drive to make our store a shining star of the community is very much appreciated,” Deborah Ronchi said.
The store employs two full-time and four part-time workers. It offers beautifully crafted fruit arrangements, chocolate-dipped fruit, smoothies, cheesecakes and other bake shop items.
Winter in Franklin is getting a little warmer with the recent reopening of three businesses sharing a storefront at 1247 Liberty Street: The Olive Vault, The Homegrown Kitchen Cafe, and Coffee In Between.