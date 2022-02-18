Liberty Street Antiques is located in the heart of downtown Franklin at 1239 Liberty St. It is owned by Barbara Matthews and her husband, Tim.
There are multiple vendors at the shop that specialize in primitives, pre-1900 items, vintage toys, games, sports cards, old tools and hardware, furniture, local memorabilia, antiques and estate jewelry.
