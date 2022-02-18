BIZ REV: Schiffer's Custom Cabinetry

This kitchen project that was done by Schiffer’s Custom Cabinetry features hickory cabinets in an ebony brown glaze with granite counters.

Schiffer’s Custom Cabinetry saw a big jump in business in 2021.

BIZ REV: Cranberry Mall

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Like other businesses, the Cranberry Mall felt the economic impact of COVID-19 during 2020. But this past year brought hope that things are getting back to normal.

BIZ REV: Log Cabin Restaurant

The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca are rebuilding the structure after a devastating fire ripped through the restaurant in early February of 2021.

BIZ REV: Forest County Commissioners

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Forest County commissioners continue to work on broadband expansion and improved ambulance services, among other projects, to better serve the resident of the county.