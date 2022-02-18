SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Tom’s Auto service is celebrating its 40th year in business. Opened in 1982 by Tom Szympruch, the company has been owned and operated by family members for 40 years. It is now operated by Szympruch’s son, Chris.

BIZ REV: Cranberry Mall

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Like other businesses, the Cranberry Mall felt the economic impact of COVID-19 during 2020. But this past year brought hope that things are getting back to normal.

BIZ REV: Log Cabin Restaurant

The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca are rebuilding the structure after a devastating fire ripped through the restaurant in early February of 2021.

BIZ REV: Forest County Commissioners

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Forest County commissioners continue to work on broadband expansion and improved ambulance services, among other projects, to better serve the resident of the county.