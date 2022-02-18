SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Coldwell Banker-Burns & Burns Realty is a Clarion-based real estate agency and is a subsidiary of Burns & Burns Associates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies early then increasing clouds with periods of snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 9:46 am
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Coldwell Banker-Burns & Burns Realty is a Clarion-based real estate agency and is a subsidiary of Burns & Burns Associates.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
While 2021 may have been a rollercoaster year of coronavirus closures, re-openings and all-around ambiguity, one thing was certain: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews were out in force this past construction season.
A Titusville man is among 32 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees statewide recognized for outstanding performance.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
The Venango Regional Airport is continuing to see upgrades in its infrastructure as its staff finished up projects in 2021 and has high hopes for the airport’s 2022 plans for improvement.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
A recent federal grant will help keep planes flying at the Clarion County Airport.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
The real estate market in the region during 2021 looked much the same as it did in 2020, agents agree.
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
SUBMITTED ARTICLE
The City of Oil City has openings for the position of Pol…
Single white female looking to meet SWM in his 60’s. No d…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
ADVERTISEMENT OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION Letters of adm…
All persons indebted or having claims against the Estate …