BIZ REV: Edward Jones

Edward Jones advisers with offices in the area include:

Brendan Allison — 603 Main St., Clarion

Lance Cicciarelli — 44 N. First Ave., Clarion

Shelly Hartzell — 1240 Liberty St., Franklin

James McConnell — 436 E. State St., Knox

Brian Mong — 464 Allegheny Blvd., Suite 2, Franklin

Merralee Obenrader — 1335 Liberty St., Franklin

Chris Rakow — 1240 Liberty St., Franklin

Donna Rapp — 105 E. First St., Oil City

Lori Sibble — 3233 State Route 257, Seneca

Mike Watson — 202 W. Spring St., Titusville

Jon Williams — 853 Main St., Clarion

Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study.

The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings, problem resolution, convenience, digital experience, financial advisers, value and trust.

0
0
0
0
0

BIZ REV: PennDOT
Section D

BIZ REV: PennDOT

  • By ANDIE HANNON Contributing writer

While 2021 may have been a rollercoaster year of coronavirus closures, re-openings and all-around ambiguity, one thing was certain: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews were out in force this past construction season.

BIZ REV: Venango Regional Airport
Section D

BIZ REV: Venango Regional Airport

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The Venango Regional Airport is continuing to see upgrades in its infrastructure as its staff finished up projects in 2021 and has high hopes for the airport’s 2022 plans for improvement.

BIZ REV: Edward Jones
Section D

BIZ REV: Edward Jones

Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study.

BIZ REV: Real Estate
Section D

BIZ REV: Real Estate

  • By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer

The real estate market in the region during 2021 looked much the same as it did in 2020, agents agree.