BIZ REV: Edward Jones

Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study.
The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings, problem resolution, convenience, digital experience, financial advisers, value and trust.
While 2021 may have been a rollercoaster year of coronavirus closures, re-openings and all-around ambiguity, one thing was certain: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews were out in force this past construction season.